Chargers player reveals offseason surgery, isn't medically cleared for OTAs
With one simple interview at the start of OTAs, cornerback morphed into a problem for the Los Angeles Chargers.
There, second-year cornerback Cam Hart hit the podium and told reporters that he actually had shoulder surgery to correct an injury suffered during the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
Even worse, Hart revealed that he’s still not medically cleared to participate, which would explain why onlookers saw him merely watching Tuesday’s proceedings from the sidelines.
Despite the torn labrum and recovery, Hart said that he still expects to be fully cleared for training camp and that his best football is in front of him after he battled nagging issues here and there last season.
Alongside Tarheeb Still, Hart was one of two breakout fifth-round cornerbacks for the Chargers last year in coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme. That would explain why Los Angeles didn’t do much of note at the position in free agency or the draft, other than signing veteran Donte Jackson, while losing names like Asante Samuel Jr. to the open market.
By the time training camp rolls around this summer, perhaps this will be an afterthought as Hart gets cleared and starts to practice. But right now, it was a development kept under wraps and adds a new layer of intrigue to a defense that hopes to keep its top-10 billing in 2025 after roster turnover this offseason.
