List of Los Angeles Chargers veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers have a handful of notable absences early this week to start the spring OTAs session.
By far the biggest, of course, is elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. While Jim Harbaugh and the team haven’t explicitly said that Slater’s absence is due to his contract situation, it’s a factor that is impossible to ignore.
Slater is one of a shorter list of veterans who missed the OTA session early in the week:
- OT Rashawn Slater
- OL Trey Pipkins
- Edge Bud Dupree
On the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Slater’s fifth-year option is a cool $19 million at a time a long-term extension would check in at perhaps north of $30 million per season. The two sides still project to get something done on that front this summer, but if the worst unfolds, mandatory minicamp on June 10 would be when the fines start happening.
No word on the reasoning for Pipkins or Dupree, either. The former is back after being a cut or trade candidate earlier this offseason and will likely compete to be the sixth lineman and swing backup tackle. Dupree, now 32 years old, enters 2025 on the final year of his contract signed before last season.
