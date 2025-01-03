Chargers QB Justin Herbert wants breakout weapon to get more usage
The Los Angeles Chargers found something of a breakout weapon in wide receiver Derius Davis over the last few weeks—and just in time for the playoffs.
Davis, a former fourth-rounder, had never scored a touchdown in his NFL career since entering the league in 2023. But he’s scored twice over the team’s last two games, sparking an offense that isn’t getting much from wideouts not named Ladd McConkey.
Now, ahead of the season finale and playoffs, big names like quarterback Justin Herbert want to see Davis more involved.
“Whether it’s handing him the ball or throwing to him, we just got to find a good way to get him the ball,” Herbert said, according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. “Because, as we’ve seen, whether it’s punt returns or whether it’s catching it, and whether it’s out of the backfield, he makes people miss.”
Davis is a weapon all over the field, hence averaging 27.6 yards per kick return, his multiple touchdown catches and double-digit rushing attempts on the season so far.
Notably, now would be a good time for the Chargers to sprinkle in more usage for Davis. With Josh Palmer now battling a heel injury and DJ Chark yet to make an impact, he might just be an underrated x-factor to watch in elimination games.
