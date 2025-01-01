Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards continues to be one of the biggest injury focal points before the team’s Week 18 season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While J.K. Dobbins just made his own return from injury, the Chargers have plenty of playoff implications at stake against the AFC West rival ahead of the postseason.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Edwards injury updates before kickoff in Week 18.
Gus Edwards injury update
Edwards missed the Week 17 win over New England.
The path so far…
Edwards popped off in place of Dobbins in a Week 16 win, rushing for two scores before suffering an ankle injury. Per Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, he aggravated the ankle in practice and outright missed the game in New England.
What it means…
Harbaugh and the Chargers could rest starters against the Raiders, provided certain results around the league happen. They could hold out Edwards to make sure he’s healthy for the playoffs, or at least keep him on a controlled snap count. Same thing for Dobbins, really. If that happens, many of the snaps could go to rookie Kimani Vidal, with Hassan Haskins getting looks, too.
