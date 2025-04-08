Keenan Allen once again linked to Chargers in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are still in the market for more offensive playmakers. After hitting big on second round pick Ladd McConkey last year, the Chargers know they have a legit No.1 option for Justin Herbert and the offense. The problem that arose last season was that outside of McConkey, there was not much more offensive production.
It was painfully evident in their Wild Card collapse, as McConkey had 197 of the team's 292 total yards on the day. The Bolts have made some minor moves to add to the offense, including signing running back Najee Harris and bringing back veteran Mike Williams to the receiver room.
Adding Williams back to the mix one year after releasing him due to cap reasons has many speculating about the possibility of the Chargers also bringing Keenan Allen home as well. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named one free agent still available who can help every NFL team, listing Allen as the choice for the Chargers.
"The Los Angeles Chargers have already brought back wide receiver Mike Williams this offseason, and re-signing Keenan Allen would be a logical next step. The Chargers offense suffered from a lack of reliable receiver depth last season, and Allen is still a largely dependable target. While he had just 744 receiving yards with the Chicago Bears last season, he also caught 70 passes and found the end zone seven times."
As Knox alluded to, Allen was still a productive player during his one season with the Chicago Bears in 2024. In his 11 seasons with the Chargers, Allen caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns, being named to six Pro Bowls in the process.
It seems that the team is open to a reunion, as head coach Jim Harbaugh said it "would be cool" to bring Allen back to Los Angeles, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. This might be the perfect time to bring the veteran wideout back, as he'd be the perfect complement to McConkey in 2025.
