Bears and Falcons listed as potential suitors for Khalil Mack
Don't be fooled due to his age, Khalil Mack can still play at a high level. His projected market once free agency begins proves that teams still believe in that sentiment, too. The Los Angeles Chargers already cut ties with one edge rusher in Joey Bosa, but can they afford to lose Mack as well?
It's very possible, as Mack will have plenty of suitors knocking at his door next week. Bleacher Report listed Mack as the No.14 free agent available this year, naming the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons as potential suitors for the veteran pass rusher.
"The Falcons, who are hoping to reenter the playoff conversation with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2025, should be very interested in adding Mack. A reunion with the Bears could also make sense."
RELATED: Chargers' top WR options after missing Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
A return to Chicago makes sense, as the Bears are seriously looking to build around Caleb Williams. After seeing how poorly the Falcons pass rush was last year, Mack could bring energy to that defensive line as well.
One thing's for sure, it won't be easy for the Chargers to retain Mack.
