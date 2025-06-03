Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's hype hits new level after viral workout video
Ladd McConkey has already established himself as a pillar for the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year's second round pick exploded onto the scene in a big way, becoming the Bolts' rookie receiving yards leader, surpassing Keenan Allen's 1,001 in 2013.
Now comes big expectations not just for McConkey, but the Chargers as a whole in 2025. They made the playoffs last season, only to be routed by the Houston Texans due to their ineptitude on offense. McConkey made his mark, with 197 yards and one touchdown. Outside of him, no other offensive playmakers for the Chargers showed up.
It looks like McConkey is using last season's failure as fuel for this upcoming year, as his new workout video has Chargers fans excited.
McConkey hauled in 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Now heading into a critical second year with an improved set of playmakers around him, who's to say McConkey can't have even better numbers in 2025? The improvement of the running game should be evident, with the signing of Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round.
In terms of receiving help, the Chargers drafted another wideout in the second round, adding Tre Harris to join forces with McConkey. They even brought back veteran Mike Williams and added Tyler Conklin to the tight end room.
The Chargers surrounded McConkey and Justin Herbert with plenty of offensive firepower to succeed this season. It'll be interesting to see how they respond after a bitter end to last season.
