Los Angeles Chargers named trade suitor for Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
The Los Angeles Chargers are fully focused on making the playoffs and trying to make a run in the playoffs this season. However, there are some clear issues that they need to take a look at fixing in the offseason.
One of those issues would be bringing in more elite playmakers for the offense around Justin Herbert.
They have put together some solid wide receivers, but they don't have a clear-cut superstar. Ladd McConkey could reach that level potentially, Quentin Johnston could become a good weapon, and Joshua Palmer is solid as well.
Imagine seeing the Chargers go out and get a true No. 1 electrying talent at wide receiver.
With that in mind, Los Angeles has been linked as a potential fit for that kind of player.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has suggested that the Chargers could be a potential offseason trade destination for Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Not only did Brooke suggest that Los Angeles could be a fit for Hill, he suggested a potential trade. His idea would include a 2025 second-round pick heading to the Dolphins for Hill.
"Adding Hill to a receiver room with Johnston and McConkey would give Herbert weapons with all kinds of different skill sets, opening up the passing game even more. Herbert has a rocket arm and is capable of hitting receivers in stride on deep balls, so giving him a speedster like Hill could put him in position for a breakout year in 2025," Brooke wrote. "Plus, the Chargers have plenty of financial flexibility and draft capital to get a deal done."
Hill has had a down season in 2024 with Miami, as has the entire team for that matter. Tua Tagovailoa missed a lot of time due to yet another concussion, which was a big reason for his dip in production.
In 14 games, Hill has caught 67 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Back in 2023, he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2022, he racked up 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven scores.
Heading to an offense like the Chargers have and with a quarterback like Herbert would help Hill get back to those massive numbers.
Obviously, this is just an idea at this point in time. However, it makes sense.
If Hill is made available for trade during the offseason, Los Angeles should make a call and see what it would take to get him. He is the kind of piece that could fill out the offense perfectly and take them to the next level.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert hit with backhanded compliment by former NFL QB
Why Justin Herbert will experiment with new brace on injured ankle
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update going into Week 16
Chargers have 31 teams kicking themselves for missing this draft steal
Comical viral tweet about the Chargers failing Justin Herbert
Chargers release hilarious Pro Bowl campaign ad for rising star