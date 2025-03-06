NFL insider hints Chargers could be landing spot for former All-Pro WR
The Los Angeles Chargers have the chance to make a few potential splashes in free agency this year. The team has over $65 million in cap space and certainly has significant needs to fix.
The one position that fans believe needs a massive overhaul is the wide receiver unit. Aside from Ladd McConkey, the Chargers didn't have a receiver from last season that stood out.
So, the chance to grab a big name in free agency sounds enticing, but is it worth it? If it is, there's one name that just hit the market that should have the interest of the Chargers, and that's Davante Adams.
Adams took his talent to the New York Jets last season in hopes of rekindling the days he had with Aaron Rodgers when the pair were with the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately for Adams, that is not what happened. Instead, Rodgers and Adams are both looking for a new beginning this offseason, as the Jets cut Adams earlier this week.
NFL insider Adam Schefter recently spoke to the Pat McAfee Show to discuss Adams's future, and Schefter mentioned that he feels Adams wants to play for a winner.
Now, what that means can be open to interpretation. However, wouldn't the Chargers fit that description?
The Chargers are quickly on the rise under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has already taken the team to the postseason. Linking up with a talented young quarterback could be the perfect reason as to why Adams moves back out west.
