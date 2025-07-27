Chargers legend Antonio Gates receives All-Quarter Century Team honors by 'MMQB'
The Los Angeles Chargers once had one of the most feared offenses in NFL history, and now, the players on that team are receiving recognition.
The "MMQB" team at Sports Illustrated recently came up with the All-Quarter Century Team, highlighting the greatest players of the last 25 seasons.
To no surprise, former Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson received first-team honors for the squad, while Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates also received major honors on the team.
The MMQB team selected Travis Kelce for first-team tight end and Rob Gronkowski for second-team. However, Gates received one vote to be a part of the team.
No one would argue that Kelce and Gronkowski have been the best tight ends of the last 25 years. However, there's a case for Gates to make that second-team honor.
Gates leads all tight ends in touchdown receptions with 116, the next closest to him being Tony Gonzalez, who finished his career with 92. However, Gronkowski's postseason success may have been the difference maker in the debate, as he won four Super Bowls during his career.
Those 2000s Chargers teams would be thought of a lot more fondly if they could have just grabbed one Lombardi Trophy. But it is good to see that their moment in time is still being remembered all these years later.
