Chargers legend boldly predicts Jim Harbaugh ends LA's AFC West struggles
It's been a long time since the Los Angeles Chargers took control of the AFC West. It hasn't helped that the Kansas City Chiefs have basically dominated the past decade, winning three Super Bowls within that span. While they didn't win the division last year, the Chargers took the first step into being competitive once again in the AFC West.
Shawn Merriman knows what it takes to help lead the Chargers to the top of their division. He was apart of the team that did it last, which was back in 2009. Merriman, who appeared on the Up & Adams Show, believes Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is the right man to lead the Bolts back to being division winners.
RELATED: Chargers won't close door on free-agent signings, more for Jim Harbaugh's roster
“Remember before the season started last year, nobody saw the Chargers even being a playoff team,” Merriman added. “That was the exact same team, almost, minus a Keenan Allen and some of these other guys that Jim Harbaugh took over. So if he’s able to do that in one year’s time, what are they gonna be looking like this year?”
Merriman went on to predict that the Chargers will win the division in 2025. Knocking the Chiefs off the mountain will be a tough task, but one Harbaugh will have his squad ready to accomplish.
