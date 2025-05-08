Chargers won't close door on free-agent signings, more for Jim Harbaugh's roster
If nothing else, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz isn’t about to rule out his team making new signings in free agency or acquiring players via trade.
Hortiz and the Chargers going and adding more talent has been a constant topic of discussion for fans, even after the NFL draft.
Who can blame them, right? The team still appears to have big holes on the offensive line and while there are new faces at wideout, the Chargers haven’t exactly matched giant expectations for putting big names around Justin Herbert.
Right on cue, Hortiz told Kay Adams that his team isn’t going to straight-up deny further roster moves.
“I think we’re going to see what we have out there this weekend and through OTAs, but I’d never say we’re done adding anything,” Hortiz said. “Any chance we can get — if we need the help, if we can help improve the team and the competitiveness of the team and competition at the position.”
While this is a “what else would he say?” moment, it’s still one Chargers fans are more than happy to hear. The team, after all, still has roughly $29 million in free cap space after an offseason of major roster churn ahead of Jim Harbaugh’s second year.
Chargers fans will have to wait and see if the team brings back a Keenan Allen or otherwise adds to perceived needy areas. Injuries, among other things, could play a role. Either way, as fans have come to expect, Hortiz keeps the door open—albeit for smart, measured moves, not the blockbuster moves other teams seem to like.
