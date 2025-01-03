Where Chargers sit in NFL playoff bracket ahead of Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers have one more obstacle in front of them before their first postseason game since 2022.
The Chargers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024-25 season finale. The Raiders may be just playing for pride, but the Chargers could still be playing for playoff positioning.
The Chargers are the current sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. However, things can play out for the team where they can earn the fifth seed.
Here's a closer look at the AFC playoff picture.
The Quest For The 5th
1, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Baltimore Ravens
4. Houston Texans
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Denver Broncos
Chargers fans will also have their attention on the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
A Steelers loss would mean that the fifth seed is in play if the Chargers can take down the Raiders in Week 18.
The drama is unfolding, and the pieces are starting to come together. Week 18 is full of drama, and the Chargers could be one of the biggest stories of the weekend.
