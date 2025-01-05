Chargers could lose key piece of Jim Harbaugh's program to GM job soon
The one drawback of having a successful NFL franchise is that other teams will look to poach key pieces in the offseason. That's the reality the Los Angeles Chargers may have to deal with soon, as their playoff-bound roster in year one of the Jim Harbaugh/Joe Hortiz era has produced some attractive candidates for potential openings around the league.
One front office member in particular could be heading out the door, as SI's Albert Breer reported. Breer listed Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander as one of the hot names to watch for this hiring cycle.
"Alexander’s scouting acumen was known a decade ago in Baltimore, where he was hidden under a deep roster of Ravens scouts," Breer wrote. "Joe Douglas plucked him from there to work for the Jets, where he helped build a good team before going to the Chargers with ex-Ravens colleague Joe Hortiz, who offered to make him the No. 2, after he’d been the No. 3 in New York. On top of his ability to evaluate, Alexander’s shown natural leadership and has been a key voice for the Chargers over the last year."
Alexander has been instrumental in helping Hortiz and the rest of the Chargers' front office build this current roster. While there's still much work to do, to product as many wins as they did in one year is remarkable. Alexander can take what he's learned under Hortiz in Los Angeles and apply it in his next destination.
