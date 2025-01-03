Chargers potential starting lineup change ahead of Week 18 vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers have just one more game before they set their sights on a Super Bowl run, a Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has basically said that he isn't resting his starters for the game. In an interview with Bill Belichick and Jim Greay, Harbaugh said the team will play to win like they do every week.
MORE: Chargers' Rashawn Slater is going to the Pro Bowl -- but NFL botched reveal
However, it appears the Chargers may make a change to the starting lineup, and it will affect the unit tasked with protecting Justin Herbert.
Right guard Trey Pipkins has been dealing with a hip injury, that has seen him miss last week's game against the New England Patriots.
Pipkins has returned to practice, but that doesn't mean he will be back in the starting lineup. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Jamaree Salyer is still working with the starting offensive line at practice.
This could be a precautionary thing that Harbaugh is doing as it pertains to Week 18 not having much at stake. However, the news could be something to keep an eye on as the team begins to prepare for the postseason next week.
