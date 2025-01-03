Should Chargers rest starters in Week 18 before NFL playoffs?
So far, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh remains mum on resting starters ahead of the NFL playoffs.
But should the Chargers rest key starters against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18?
There is certainly some merit to the idea. The Chargers could move up to the fifth seed in the NFL’s playoff bracket if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.
The NFL’s schedule ahead of the playoffs actually did the Chargers a big favor in this regard. Harbaugh and Co. will have roughly a day’s advance warning as to whether they can actually move up in the seeding or not.
Then, the question becomes whether the Chargers should have starters go all-out if the Steelers win. Considering guys like Gus Edwards are hurt and a star like linebacker Denzel Perryman continues to battle injury, it seems worthwhile to suggest perhaps only playing key starters for the first half.
Granted, divisional AFC West encounters can get tricky. The Raiders have quietly won two games in a row and will want to play the spoiler. Getting bogged down in the season finale against a four-win team and suffering injuries that linger into the playoffs wouldn’t be the best idea.
Again, the Chargers got lucky with the schedule. Perhaps Saturday night’s game will make a tough choice on the team much, much easier.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick agree on how Chargers plan to attack Week 18
Chargers seek J.K. Dobbins injury insurance with Clemson star in mock draft
Should Chargers go after recently cut former All-Pro before playoffs?
Chargers' Rashawn Slater is going to the Pro Bowl -- but NFL botched reveal
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Bizarre Jim Harbaugh competition is taking place on January 10th