Chargers’ Mekhi Becton injury update starting to feel like a red flag
Are the Los Angeles Chargers going to have prized free-agent signing Mekhi Becton on the field in front of Justin Herbert in Week 1?
Lost in the buzz around the Chargers at training camp over the last couple of weeks is the fact that Becton hasn’t practiced since around the end of July.
This week, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman didn’t exactly inspire confidence when chatting with the media about Becton, either.
RELATED: Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice
"Mekhi's working through something,” Roman said about Becton’s latest absence. “He'll be fine. He's getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time."
To top it all off, Roman threw out a "not putting anything in concrete" about Week 1 for Becton.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey injury update will excite Los Angeles Chargers fans
Becton’s injury history was one of the quiet red flags around his signing in the first place, considering he played one game in 2021, then missed the 2022 season. He swapped to guard last year and enjoyed a breakout, albeit while playing 16 games.
One of the quieter silver linings after the season-ending Rashawn Slater injury was that perhaps the interior of the line could still be stable with Becton in the fold.
Instead, actions and words around the Chargers when it comes to Becton have created more pause about even that, which could actually put the team in an even worse position than last year in the offensive trenches in front of Herbert.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet
Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings
Chargers reveal why Trey Lance didn’t practice Tuesday despite heated battle
Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster
Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming
Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp