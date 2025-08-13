Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming
The hype surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2025 season is at a fever pitch. Sure, that can be said for every fanbase in the NFL, but something special seems to be brewing in Los Angeles.
The Chargers are coming off of a postseason appearance in Jim Harbaugh's first season, and the only way to go, is up.
However, not everyone feels the Chargers are going to repeat their success of Harbaugh's first season.
Nate Davis of USA Today recently released record projections for every team in the NFL, and has the Chargers going 9-8.
"Coach Jim Harbaugh took the 49ers to the Super Bowl during his second year in San Francisco, so it’s tempting to foresee the Bolts taking a quantum leap, too, despite how badly they performed in last season’s playoffs. But the offense still seems a bit light on weaponry −despite WR Keenan Allen's return− the defense lost some stalwarts in free agency, and the Chargers must navigate a schedule that includes nine dates with 2024 playoff squads. The loss of LT Rashawn Slater to a season-ending knee injury is a crushing blow," wrote Davis.
9-8 is not the record that Chargers' fans had in mind when this preseason began, and something tells me they still don't believe this is how things will finish.
