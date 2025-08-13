Charger Report

Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice

A day after sitting out team drills, Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Trey Lance was seen at practice wearing a brace on his right hand.

Richie Whitt

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A day after sitting out team drills during training camp practice at The Bolt, Los Angeles Chargers' rising quarterback Trey Lance is wearing a brace on his right (throwing) hand before Wednesday's workout.

Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that Lance's lack of participation was not about an injury, but more so trying to get more reps for starter Justin Herbert. Lance has outplayed veteran No. 2 Taylor Heinicke during camp and L.A.'s two preseason games, heating up the competition to be Herbert's backup.

The Chargers could ultimately decide to not keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and place Lance on the practice squad. The former No. 3 overall draft pick has drawn rave reviews this preseason, not turning the ball and using his legs to make big plays.

Lance certainly hasn't been dynamic in the passing game in the Chargers' two preseason games, averaging only 6.0 and 3.9 yards per attempt. But most importantly he has protected the ball, not committing a turnover in the victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Running back Najee Harris still isn't practicing, but he was running Wednesday while wearing a weighted vest. Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who hasn't practiced since July 28, also was spotted working out on the field before practice.

The Chargers play the crosstown Rams in the their third game of the preseason Saturday at 4 p.m.

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

