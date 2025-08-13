Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice
A day after sitting out team drills during training camp practice at The Bolt, Los Angeles Chargers' rising quarterback Trey Lance is wearing a brace on his right (throwing) hand before Wednesday's workout.
Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that Lance's lack of participation was not about an injury, but more so trying to get more reps for starter Justin Herbert. Lance has outplayed veteran No. 2 Taylor Heinicke during camp and L.A.'s two preseason games, heating up the competition to be Herbert's backup.
The Chargers could ultimately decide to not keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and place Lance on the practice squad. The former No. 3 overall draft pick has drawn rave reviews this preseason, not turning the ball and using his legs to make big plays.
Lance certainly hasn't been dynamic in the passing game in the Chargers' two preseason games, averaging only 6.0 and 3.9 yards per attempt. But most importantly he has protected the ball, not committing a turnover in the victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.
Running back Najee Harris still isn't practicing, but he was running Wednesday while wearing a weighted vest. Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who hasn't practiced since July 28, also was spotted working out on the field before practice.
The Chargers play the crosstown Rams in the their third game of the preseason Saturday at 4 p.m.
