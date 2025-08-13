Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings
Do the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the brightest futures in the NFL? Most would say yes, as the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have flipped the narrative around the Bolts in two offseasons. There's still work to do, but the Chargers have a solid roster on their hands heading into 2025.
As long as there's linear progression, the team will be better. Comparing the Chargers' roster at this time last year versus this year, they're a better squad. As Harbaugh prepares his team for a rigorous 2025 filled with high expectations, ESPN "ranked which teams are primed to be among the league's best over the next three seasons."
The Chargers landed outside of the top 10, landing at No.12 with an overall score of 82.3. Here's a breakdown that ESPN gave of how they arrived at that score:
Overall roster (minus QB): 74.8
Quarterback: 89.8
Coaching: 87
Front office: 80.8
"The Chargers' future is secure in quarterback Justin Herbert, but it's the early returns on the drafting expertise of general managerJoe Hortiz, who acquired many impactful rookies last season, that have the Chargers buzzing up the future power rankings. With the same success in this year's class, they'll continue to rise. An elite tackle duo (assuming Rashawn Slater recovers fully from historn left patellar tendon) helps, too," is what Benjamin Solak had to say regarding the reason for hope for the Chargers.
When discussing a reason for concern, Louis Riddick pointed out Ladd McConkey basically carrying the offensive weapons in 2024. He noted the additions of Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith should help, saying that this, "should enable Herbert to have the kind of breakout season that puts him in the conversation with the position's elite and puts the Chargers in the hunt for a Super Bowl."
The Chargers definitely have a bright outlook over the next three seasons.
