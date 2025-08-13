Ladd McConkey injury update will excite Los Angeles Chargers fans
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't received good injury news as of late, the most notable being star left tackle Rashawn Slater being lost for the season due to a torn patellar tendon. They also had Ladd McConkey working back from a leg injury, but his recent update is a good sign for things to come.
At Tuesday's practice, McConkey worked in team drills for the first time in nearly two weeks, catching five passes from Justin Herbert. The Chargers' second-round pick last year revealed how it felt to be back on the field participating in team drills.
RELATED: Chargers' latest depth chart does something interesting with Trey Lance
"I feel really good. Felt great to get back out there, run out a little bit, catching passes. It was good. I feel like I'm there now, just building everything back up, getting in the swing of things, getting my conditioning back to where it needs to be. I feel solid, feel good."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh endorses surprise Chargers player making final roster push
The Chargers couldn't afford to lose McConkey for an extended period of time either, as he was their best offensive playmaker from last season. The Bolts brought back veteran Keenan Allen last week to a one-year deal, which certainly adds another dynamic element to the offense.
McConkey being back at practice is good news for everyone involved.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Chargers TE signs with Rams in free agency
Chargers' hyped rookie losing spot in rotation to former UDFA
Chargers' 1,600-yard budding star named pivotal player for 2025
Chargers seeing unexpected former UDFA claim defensive starting role
Chargers’ recent signing one of LA’s highest-graded players from preseason vs. Saints
Najee Harris injury update: Chargers RB shows progress at latest camp practice