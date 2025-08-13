Charger Report

Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster

Another Los Angeles Chargers UDFA is making life difficult for the coaching staff as roster cut decisions begin to loom.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax (during organized team activities at The Bolt.
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have seen a handful of undrafted free agent rookies shine bright during this preseason.

One of the biggest names in the UDFA class has been cornerback Nikko Reed. Reed has been a star on the practice field and during game action.

However, he isn't the only UDFA making it nearly impossible for the Chargers to make a roster decision. Linebacker Marlowe Wax's recent performance is making life even harder for this coaching staff.

In Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, Wax was all over the field, finishing with nine tackles and one sack.

The starting linebacker positions are in comfortable hands with the likes of Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, and Khalil Mack. However, injuries to others have put Wax in the driver's seat for his future.

If Wax keeps up his current play, it will be nearly impossible for the team to cut him before the start of the regular season. However, does the coaching staff really feel he is better than some guys who haven't gotten to play due to injury?

That's why they pay people like Jim Harbaugh the big bucks. However, if Wax were to be cut, it would be devastating to see him on another sideline. Especially if it was another team in the AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax during organized team activities at The Bolt.
