Mel Kiper shares his draft scouting report on Jim Harbaugh from 1987
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with the most optimism the franchise has had in quite some time.
In head coach Jim Harbaugh's first season as the leader of the sidelines, the Chargers earned a postseason berth. Something that a lot of people didn't see coming.
Now, the 2025 draft is the place for the team to take that next step and become more than a team that just makes it to the postseason.
Maybe during this whole draft process, the Chargers may listen to the opinion of long-time NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper.
Kiper has been a huge part of the NFL Draft far before I entered this world, which means he even scouted Harbaugh before the 1987 NFL Draft.
Recently, Kiper had a fun look back on his comments about Harbaugh before the Chargers head coach was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 draft.
"A proven winner who just keeps the chains moving. Jim is an intelligent, experienced QB, rarely forcing the action and always taking what the defense gives. Evidence of this patient approach to the job at hand came last season when he completed almost 64% of his passes, throwing only 6 interceptions in 227 attempts," Kiper said about Harbaugh's talents back in 1987.
