Chargers' Mike Williams training camp injury update keeps thing vague
The Los Angeles Chargers surprised some before training camp started with news of a Mike Williams injury.
As a result, the Chargers put Williams on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, getting this new era of upgrades around quarterback Justin Herbert off to a rough start.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz expanded on the situation recently during a chat with the media, suggesting that the injury is little more than a minor thing for Williams.
"Just working through something small and could be out there any day," Hortiz said, according to Eric Smith of the team’s official website. "They're both close. They could be any day. You guys could come out one day and they're not here, next day they'll be out there practicing. They can come off any time."
Hortiz was also speaking on defensive back Elijah Molden, who also continues to battle an injury.
The sooner the better for the Chargers with Williams, though. Hortiz and Co. brought him back in an effort to upgrade the weapons around Herbert. And while the players have a past connection going back years, live reps in camp and for most of it would probably be ideal.
Williams, after all, is the pencil-in favorite to start in the offense with Ladd McConkey, provided second-rounder Tre Harris doesn’t have a breakout. But Harris didn’t report to camp as one of the many second-round picks still holding out.
It’s early, but given Williams’ injury history in recent years, Chargers fans were right to take this quick development at the start of camp as a not-so-great sign.
