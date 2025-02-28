Chargers mock draft: LA gets creative with new name for Justin Herbert
One of the most obvious storylines of the offseason is the Los Angeles Chargers being in the market for another offensive weapon.
They clearly hit on second-round pick Ladd McConkey, who put up over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. The downside of McConkey's emergence as the No.1 option is that nobody else on offense stepped up to be another reliable target for Justin Herbert.
With the NFL draft just two months away, the Chargers could look to add another explosive weapon to their offensive arsenal. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has them selecting Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka with the No.22 pick.
"Jim Harbaugh picks the Ohio State prospect who'll give the Chargers more juice downfield and get after it as a blocker."
Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2024, while helping them to a National Championship. Creating a duo of Egbuka and McConkey, while also potentially adding even more weapons in free agency, should be more than enough for Herbert to work with in 2025 and beyond.
