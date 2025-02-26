Chargers GM drops major hint on future of key defender
The Los Angeles Chargers will definitely have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks, and many of them will involve determining who deserves to stay on the roster.
We've already heard countless discussion about whether or not the Chargers will cut Joey Bosa, but there is another lesser name who has been rumored to be a potential cut candidate: safety Alohi Gilman.
Gilman is entering the final year of his deal and carries a $6.8 million cap hit for 2025, and Los Angeles would save $4.5 million by releasing him.
When the Chargers re-signed Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18 million contract, some felt that it was a sign Gilman was as good as gone, but general manager Joe Hortiz hinted at Gilman's return while speaking to reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
"We played a lot of three safeties last year, and that allows us to stay with what we found successful last year, and it lets Derwin [James] be Derwin," Hortiz said of the Molden deal.
Hortiz didn't specifically mention Gilman's name in his statement, but Gilman played a huge role in the Chargers' three-safety sets in 2024, and with Hortiz wanting that to continue next season, it's an indication that the 27-year-old will be back.
Now, it should be noted that Los Angeles could always cut Gilman and bring in another player to fill his role, but things worked so well with Gilman this past year that it seems hard to imagine the Bolts moving on if they truly appreciated the job he did, and it seems Hortiz recognizes how valuable he was to the secondary.
Gilman played in 11 games in 2024, registering 50 tackles, a sack and an interception.
