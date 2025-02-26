Charger Report

Chargers GM drops major hint on future of key defender

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz appeared to drop a big hint on the future of one of their key defenders heading into the NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers will definitely have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks, and many of them will involve determining who deserves to stay on the roster.

We've already heard countless discussion about whether or not the Chargers will cut Joey Bosa, but there is another lesser name who has been rumored to be a potential cut candidate: safety Alohi Gilman.

Gilman is entering the final year of his deal and carries a $6.8 million cap hit for 2025, and Los Angeles would save $4.5 million by releasing him.

When the Chargers re-signed Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18 million contract, some felt that it was a sign Gilman was as good as gone, but general manager Joe Hortiz hinted at Gilman's return while speaking to reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

"We played a lot of three safeties last year, and that allows us to stay with what we found successful last year, and it lets Derwin [James] be Derwin," Hortiz said of the Molden deal.

Hortiz didn't specifically mention Gilman's name in his statement, but Gilman played a huge role in the Chargers' three-safety sets in 2024, and with Hortiz wanting that to continue next season, it's an indication that the 27-year-old will be back.

Now, it should be noted that Los Angeles could always cut Gilman and bring in another player to fill his role, but things worked so well with Gilman this past year that it seems hard to imagine the Bolts moving on if they truly appreciated the job he did, and it seems Hortiz recognizes how valuable he was to the secondary.

Gilman played in 11 games in 2024, registering 50 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman.
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) celebrates at the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

