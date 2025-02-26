Chargers send Joey Bosa to Packers in depressing trade proposal
The Los Angeles Chargers have a big decision to make on Joey Bosa this offseason, and while general manager Joe Hortiz recently stated the team may be open to keeping him, we can't be so sure the Chargers will actually do so.
If Los Angeles moves Bosa, it would open up $25 million in cap space, and he carries a $36.5 million cap hit for the Chargers in 2025.
That's a whole lot of money for someone who has played in just 28 games over the last three seasons, so it may ultimately be best for Los Angeles to move on.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has concocted some trade packages for the Pro Bowl edge rusher, and one of his proposals has the Chargers shipping Bosa to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
"The Green Bay Packers have been named a potential landing spot for Khalil Mack but with the Chargers prioritizing bringing Mack back, the team can instead send the Packers its other edge rusher to fill the void," Reed wrote.
The Chargers selected Bosa with the third overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and early on in his career, the Ohio State product was unquestionably one of the best defensive ends in football.
He rattled off double-digit sack totals in three of his first four seasons and probably would have done it four years straight had he not succumbed to injuries in 2018.
But that would become the running theme for Bosa, who has not played a full campaign since 2019.
If the Bolts do ultimately opt to trade Bosa in the coming months, a Day 3 pick is probably all they can realistically expect to obtain.
