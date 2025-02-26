Jim Harbaugh makes his stance extremely clear on "Tush Push Gate"
The NFL has often been referred to as a copycat league. In recent days, there’s been more renewed discussion regarding an offensive maneuver that has become a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles’ ground game these past three seasons. It seems everyone has an opinion, at least when asked.
Prior to Super Bowl LIX, Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about the play. It’s been called the “Tush Push,” as well as the “Brotherly Shove.” The five-year pro, who earned Super Bowl LIX MVP honors in his team’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, had his own nom de guerre for the play.
Which brings us to Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh. His penchant for physical football is well known. That was a staple at Stanford University, as well as during his four-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers. In his first season with the Bolts, he brought that philosophy to the AFC West. The Chargers went from a last place club to a playoff team. A running game that finished 25th in the league in 2023 improved to 14th this past season.
When asked recently about the controversy surrounding the “Tush Push” and the “Brotherly Shove,” he kept it simple. “It just seems like it works every single time, but it seems like football to me. Get good at it or stop it,” explained Harbaugh. "I don’t have a strong opinion on it right now and probably defer to others and see which way the vote goes. Get good at it ourselves, or get in position to stop it.”
On Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed the one NFL team that had taken a step in order to eliminate the play.
Of course, the Eagles knocked off the Packers twice in 2024. As for the Chargers, it’s not a mystery that general manager Joe Hortiz and the organization need to address the interior of the offensive line before any real pushing and shoving is going to be successful.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers
Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender
Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious
Chargers urged to make free-agency splash to help Justin Herbert
Tyler Lockett to the Chargers could potentially happen this offseason
Trey Smith and 2 other AFC West free agents the Chargers could poach