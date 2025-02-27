Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s dream Michigan draft target suffers injury setback
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh continue to look like a team that will target Michigan Wolverines players early and often in the 2025 NFL draft.
One of the most popular ideas on that front is tight end Colston Loveland.
Another who might be tied for Loveland in this regard, though, is defensive tackle Kenneth Grant -- and he's said he wants to play for the Chargers.
But the star defender’s draft journey just hit a snag, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that he won’t be able to give it a go during on-field drills at the scouting combine.
According to Rapoport, Grant’s medical check at the combine uncovered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action.
While that won’t hurt Grant’s draft stock, it means he won’t be able to show the NFL what he can do on the field while directly compared to the very best players in the draft class. Instead, he’ll have to wait until the Michigan pro day on March 21.
Far beyond the Harbaugh connection, Grant looks like a prime Round 1 selection for the Chargers because breakout interior players Poona Ford and Teair Tart will both enter free agency in a few weeks.
Knowing Harbaugh, a trench player like Grant would be firmly on the radar no matter where he played college ball. Those Chargers fans hoping to see the possible Round 1 pick work out, though, will have to wait.
