Could record-high salary cap help Chargers keep Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?
Heading into this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were sitting pretty comfortably when it came to cap space.
Spotrac currently has the Chargers sixth in available cap space with over $66 million. Now, with the latest news on the league cap space for 2025, the Chargers could be celebrating even more.
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the 2025 cap space to be $279.2 million.
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
The cap space for the upcoming season is the highest it has ever been in the league. Which begs the question, who can the Chargers re-sign?
The team will have to make some difficult decisions when it comes to who they will bring back this offseason.
Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack is looking for a new deal that could reach $70 million over a three-year period.
Not only do the Chargers have big free-agent decisions to make, but the team also has to make sure they have the space to re-sign Joey Bosa, who is set to be a free agent next season.
Keeping Bosa and Mack together for the foreseeable future would be the ideal scenario for the franchise. The news that the salary cap continues to climb each season can only mean this scenario could be an actuality.
