Chargers RB Najee Harris injured in fireworks accident, agent confirms
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident over the holiday weekend.
Thursday, Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson passed along the message through reporters that the injury to Harris is “superficial” and that he wasn’t the only attendee injured at the event:
"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers UDFA could end up being their best weapon
The statement follows a report from Rick Hurd of the Mercury News that said the accident happened in the early morning of July 5 on the 2200 block of Spanos Street, with Antioch police confirming hospitalizations.
From Hurd: “According to multiple sources, Harris first went to John Muir Hospital in Concord and later to Stanford Hospital for treatment. It was unclear whether he was transported by ambulance or by private vehicle to the John Muir facility.”
RELATED: Chargers' potentially biggest offseason failure goes under the microscope again
Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers worth up to $9.5 million this offseason in free agency and projects to see the bulk of the work in the backfield despite the presence of first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's most underrated quality puts Chargers QB ahead of his peers
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Oronde Gadsden and the tight ends
Chargers' Khalil Mack feels criminally underrated in NFL poll, rankings
Why Justin Herbert can dominate for Los Angeles Chargers in 2025
Former Chargers player exposes why Justin Herbert is always criticized