Chargers news: Najee Harris updates, Jim Harbaugh's most improved player and more
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to surge in the national spotlight after that global spotlight saw them take down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
While the Chargers turn to yet another AFC West opponent thanks to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, the big headline items strike a balancing act between the opener and that upcoming clash.
Here’s a quick look at the must-know Chargers news items right now.
Teair Tart's Travis Kelce slap still bothering Chiefs, Andy Reid
The Chargers moved on from the win over the Chiefs in a hurry. But the Chiefs…not so much. Travis Kelce getting slapped by Teair Tart continues to be a topic of discussion around Andy Reid and Co. despite Week 2’s impending arrival.
Jim Harbaugh crowns Chargers' most improved player after just one week
Jim Harbaugh never shies away from praising his guys. Who he picks as the most improved player from last year, though, might surprise fans, given said player’s recent position change.
Jim Harbaugh hints at bigger role for Najee Harris in Week 2
The Chargers gave Najee Harris some limited work in the opener after an offseason of mystery around the veteran running back’s eye injury. Now, it sounds like Harris could be headed for even more work in Week 2.
Chargers' Justin Herbert-Peyton Manning comparison keeps getting stranger
Comparing Justin Herbert to Peyton Manning was one of those funny social media things for a few years. Now, though, the numbers keep lining up in more interesting ways.
Chargers Week 2 depth chart
The Chargers issued their “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Week 2 against the Raiders.
