Chargers news: Lethal connection, unbreakable bond, one 'doink', and more
The first preseason action for the Los Angeles Chargers is in the rearview mirror, and now the team is putting its focus on a matchup with the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.
As the Chargers begin a new week at camp, there's plenty to dissect from the action on the practice field. Let's break all of that down with the Chargers news roundup.
Dynamic Duo
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have found his new go-to target in rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden.
Gadsden continues to look the part in practice, and with Will Dissly getting most of the reps in the Hall of Fame Game, the Chargers' rookie could be second in command behind Tyler Conklin.
Unbreakable Bond
Two players that Chargers fans have a lot of faith in from this rookie class are wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Harris recently revealed the two have been inseparable during camp, and now, the former SEC receivers are looking to build that chemistry on the field.
Nothing To Worry About, Yet
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker missed his first kick of the preseason by "doinking" it off the post. While it may be nothing to worry about at the moment, it could become a topic of interest in the next game if we see another miss. Dicker went two for three in the Hall of Fame Game.
Bad Rating
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat broke down Justin Herbert's Madden NFL 26 rating, mentioning that it is so bad that it had to be a Las Vegas Raiders fan who created it.
Growth
Omar Navarro of the official Charges website gave high praise to UDFA Nikko Reed, who continues to blossom in his first NFL training camp.
