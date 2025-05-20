Chargers preseason schedule revealed, including noteworthy 4-game stretch
The Los Angeles Chargers enter a crucial second year under Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts blew everyone away last season with an 11-6 record, but their season quickly came to an end with a loss in the Wild Card round. Looking to make an even deeper run in 2025, the Chargers will now be preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
Before that, the Chargers will be playing in four preseason games this year. The NFL trimmed the preseason from four to three games a few seasons ago, so the Bolts will be partaking in one more than usual. Here's the official Chargers preseason schedule for 2025:
Preseason Week 1 (Hall of Fame Game): July 31 @ Detroit Lions (5pm PT)
Preseason Week 2 (1:05pm PT): August 10 vs New Orleans Saints
Preseason Week 3 (4pm PT): August 16 @ Los Angeles Rams
Preseason Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers (Date and Time TBA)
As announced earlier, the Chargers will be taking part in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH. The Chargers will technically have just one home game during the preseason, as the crosstown rival Rams will be this year's home team at SoFi Stadium when they meet on August 16.
An extra game to evaluate talent should have the front office and coaching staff excited.
