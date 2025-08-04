Charger Report

Another Cameron Dicker 'doink' at Chargers training camp practice

On pace to be the NFL's all-time most accurate kicker, Los Angeles Chargers' kicker Cameron Dicker has already hit two uprights on field-goal misses during training camp.

Richie Whitt

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter Cameron Dicker (11) completes a 31 yard field goal in the first quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter Cameron Dicker (11) completes a 31 yard field goal in the first quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Early this season, the Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker will become the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Early in training camp, he's getting the doinks out of the way.

After hitting an upright on a 52-yard field-goal attempt in last Thursday's 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game, Dicker had another one - from 45 yards - carom off the post in Sunday's practice at The Bolt. It was his only miss of the day, however, as in all he made five of six and connected from 30, 33, 38, 42 and 48 yards.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's squad may have multiple concerns - hello, No. 2 receiver - but kicker isn't among them.

Dicker, 25, has made 91 of his 97 kicks (93.8 percent) in three NFL seasons, and with three more attempts should become No. 1 in all-time accuracy. Kickers must have at least 100 attempts to qualify for the prestigious leaderboard.

Cameron Dicker
Dec 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After signing a new contract before the 2024 season, Dicker responded by making a franchise-record 39 field goals and accounting for 150 points for the most in franchise history. He also won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice, and tied team marks with nine makes from 50+ yards including a 59-yarder.


He only needs 22 field goals to pass Nick Novak for fourth place on the Chargers' all-time list.

