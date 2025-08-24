Charger Report

Chargers news: Players who may earn a roster spot, Trey Lance's future, and more

The Los Angeles Chargers' preseason has come to a close, but there's still a long road before the start of the regular season.

Tyler Reed

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is tackled by LA Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is tackled by LA Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed.
The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up the preseason portion of their 2025 season with their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Now, fans will anxiously await the team's primetime Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. However, there's plenty that needs to happen before the start of the regular season.

To get you caught up on everything powder blue and electric yellow, let's take a look at the headlines surrounding the team in the Chargers news roundup.

Earning A Spot

Trimming the roster down to 53 players is never easy. Take a look at some of our top cut candidates and potential trade pieces from the roster.

New Home?

Backup quarterback Trey Lance had an impressive preseason. But does his performance mean that teams will be reacing out for his services. Lance's future could become interesting in the next week.

Pay The Price

The NFL has deemed the hit by Los Angeles Rams safety Tanner Ingle on Quentin Johnston in last week's preseason game was enough for the Rams defender to receive a heavy fine. Johnston would leave the game after the hit.

UDFA Surprises

The Chargers have a few UDFA's that could earn a roster spot this season. Eric Smith of the official Chargers website dives into Marlow Wax's chances of making the 53-man roster.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax during organized team activities at The Bolt.

