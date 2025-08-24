Did Trey Lance play himself into a potential trade with his preseason performance?
The Los Angeles Chargers are wrapping up the preseason portion of their 2025 season in a game with the San Francisco 49ers.
It will be the last time for players to make a great impression with the coaching staff before cuts begin, possibly tomorrow.
However, one player who will not have to worry about receiving their pink slip is backup quarterback Trey Lance.
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3
Lance has looked impressive in each of the Chargers' preseason games this season, but didn't get much action in the preseason finale due to the team wanting to see Taylor Heinicke in action one time.
The former first-round pick is still giving front offices the impression that his potential could be blossoming. Have Lance's preseason performances given another team a good enough sample size to make a move for the former top-ten pick?
RELATED: Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement?
If Lance were to be moved, it would be a team that is in desperate need of a quarterback. At this moment, not one team is screaming out to me, but one injury could change all that.
Even if a trade doesn't happen, I think it's safe to say the Chargers will be happy keeping Lance on the sidelines. He could be one of the best insurance policies in the league. However, for the right price, Lance could be leading another team before the season's end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story
Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows
49ers share shocking opinion of Chargers' Trey Lance in wake of draft bust
Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers