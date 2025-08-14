Chargers news: Red flag injury update, final roster battle, Hampton's spot, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to add another win to their preseason record when they meet the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
While wins may not matter in the preseason, fighting for a roster spot absolutely does. Final roster spots are being filled, and major injuries could play a key role in the start of the season.
RELATED: Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice
Here's everything you need to know in the Chargers news roundup.
Red Flag
The Chargers have already lost one starting offensive lineman for the season, and could be down another with the recent news on offseason addition Mekhi Becton.
Roster Spots
It's the most dreaded time of the year for players hoping to make a roster. Cuts are coming, and there are plenty of positions to keep an eye on before the Chargers make their 53-man roster official.
Hampton's Place
A new unofficial depth chart has dropped, and rookie running back Omarion Hampton is still the second-string running back. This could be considered good news for those looking for an update on Najee Harris.
Extra Help
Jeremy Brener of Bolts From The Blue writes that the Chargers are urged to bring back a former offensive lineman, given the team's recent luck with injuries within the unit.
No Worries
Luke Norris of Bolt Beat shares Ladd McConkey's latest comments that every Chargers fan will want to hear.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet
Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings
Chargers reveal why Trey Lance didn’t practice Tuesday despite heated battle
Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster
Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming
Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp