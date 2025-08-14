Charger Report

Chargers news: Red flag injury update, final roster battle, Hampton's spot, and more

As the final days of camp begin, the Los Angeles Chargers' final 53-man roster is starting to take shape.

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to add another win to their preseason record when they meet the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

While wins may not matter in the preseason, fighting for a roster spot absolutely does. Final roster spots are being filled, and major injuries could play a key role in the start of the season.

Here's everything you need to know in the Chargers news roundup.

Red Flag

The Chargers have already lost one starting offensive lineman for the season, and could be down another with the recent news on offseason addition Mekhi Becton.

Roster Spots

It's the most dreaded time of the year for players hoping to make a roster. Cuts are coming, and there are plenty of positions to keep an eye on before the Chargers make their 53-man roster official.

Hampton's Place

A new unofficial depth chart has dropped, and rookie running back Omarion Hampton is still the second-string running back. This could be considered good news for those looking for an update on Najee Harris.

Extra Help

Jeremy Brener of Bolts From The Blue writes that the Chargers are urged to bring back a former offensive lineman, given the team's recent luck with injuries within the unit.

No Worries

Luke Norris of Bolt Beat shares Ladd McConkey's latest comments that every Chargers fan will want to hear.

