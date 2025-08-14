Omarion Hampton still listed as backup on Chargers depth chart
The Los Angeles Chargers basically ran to the podium on draft night when Omarion Hampton was still available at the No.22 overall pick. The vision, at least for the early portion of his rookie season, was for Hampton to split carries with Najee Harris. Harris was brought in on a one-year deal earlier in the offseason, following four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in Pittsburgh.
As Week 1 is just under a month away, Harris hasn't been practicing with the Chargers due to an eye injury suffered over summer break. Hampton then became the Bolts' stand-in RB1 for the time being, treated as the starter during their first two preseason games.
The Chargers released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, with Hampton surprisingly still being listed as a backup. Harris was put down as the starter.
Chargers' OC Greg Roman revealed on Tuesday that even if Harris isn't ready to go by Week 1, Hampton won't be their bellcow ballcarrier to begin the season.
In wake of Harris' injury, the Chargers signed veteran Nyheim Hines, who also brings over special teams experience. Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins also round out the makeup of the Chargers' running back room.
It'll be interesting to see who ends up splitting carries with Hampton if Harris is out for Week 1.
