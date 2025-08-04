Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp
Two key members of the Los Angeles Chargers continue to battle with minor injuries after the team’s first preseason game.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, last year’s breakout star as a rookie, is one of those names. The other is Mekhi Becton, the Chargers’ biggest outside free-agency splash this offseason in their quest to upgrade the line in front of star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman, at least, doesn’t sound worried at all. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Roman told reporters that injuries for Becton and McConkey are “extremely minor” in the wake of both missing practices.
During a chat with Kay Adams, McConkey didn’t sound all that concerned, either:
Still, two of the Chargers’ top stars missing action is bound to cause some angst for fans. That’s especially the case with Becton, as his being absent means giving over the job to names like Branson Taylor at a time he should be getting reps with the first-team offense.
It’s not nearly as concerning with McConkey, given that rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith keep breaking out at every turn.
Either way, the Chargers' injury updates could be much worse, no matter how big the names involved happen to be.
