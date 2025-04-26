Charger Report

Jamaree Caldwell highlights: Top plays from Chargers' new defensive lineman

The Chargers just got a huge, literally, defensive tackle to anchor their defensive front.

Jon Helmkamp

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers apparently decided that they wanted a big fella up front on the defensive line, and they got one. In the third round, the Chargers selected Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, a true nosetackle that stands 6-foot-2 335 lbs and has surprising amounts of agility.

Caldwell has plenty to offer against the run and also has a surprising amount of juice with pass rush moves to help collapse the pocket. The Ducks got a great one that is going to be an anchor on the middle of the defensive line for years to come, and can free up other guys along the line to get after the quarterbacks in the division, such as Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

Caldwell instantly improves a Chargers defense that was in the middle of the pack in opposing rushing yards per game allowed, and bolsters a defense that was one of the best in the league at creating sacks. His ability to anchor in the middle, to disrupt opposing offensive lines, and to free up other pass rushers by absorbing double teams is going to be a great addition.

He's exactly the type of player that Jim Harbaugh would love to have on the interior of his defensive line. Harbaugh, being an old school coach, loves the trenches. Caldwell and his incredible motor and pursuit will fit in wonderfully.

Jamaree Caldwell.
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ blockbuster first-round trade with Eagles fell apart, per report

Chargers select Tre Harris: Instant analysis of LA's second-round pick

Chargers earn high praise for second-round pick in 2025 NFL draft

Tre Harris highlights: The best plays from the Chargers new boundary wide receiver

Published
Jon Helmkamp
JON HELMKAMP

Jon Helmkamp is an NFL and college football writer with experience as an NFL and college analyst. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, he has always had a passion for west coast football.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Draft Updates