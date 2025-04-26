Jamaree Caldwell highlights: Top plays from Chargers' new defensive lineman
The Los Angeles Chargers apparently decided that they wanted a big fella up front on the defensive line, and they got one. In the third round, the Chargers selected Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, a true nosetackle that stands 6-foot-2 335 lbs and has surprising amounts of agility.
Caldwell has plenty to offer against the run and also has a surprising amount of juice with pass rush moves to help collapse the pocket. The Ducks got a great one that is going to be an anchor on the middle of the defensive line for years to come, and can free up other guys along the line to get after the quarterbacks in the division, such as Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.
Caldwell instantly improves a Chargers defense that was in the middle of the pack in opposing rushing yards per game allowed, and bolsters a defense that was one of the best in the league at creating sacks. His ability to anchor in the middle, to disrupt opposing offensive lines, and to free up other pass rushers by absorbing double teams is going to be a great addition.
He's exactly the type of player that Jim Harbaugh would love to have on the interior of his defensive line. Harbaugh, being an old school coach, loves the trenches. Caldwell and his incredible motor and pursuit will fit in wonderfully.
