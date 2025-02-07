NFL insider reveals Myles Garrett trade price: Should Chargers make the call?
As soon as the news was released that Myles Garrett was requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Chargers became a target.
The Chargers are looking to bolster their pass-rushing unit, and Garrett would be a dream get if the price is right.
A player like Garrett will come at a heavy cost. The Chargers have the cap space, but what will the actual price be for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer?
Jeff Howe of The Athletic broke down the financial side of adding Garrett through a trade this offseason.
"Garrett has said he wants to win a Super Bowl above all else, but the contract can’t be ignored. If traded without a restructure, the new team would owe Garrett an incredibly affordable $44.8 million over the next two seasons. That money wouldn’t be guaranteed, though, so there’d be an expectation for an adjustment at the bare minimum," wrote Howe.
"A couple of executives believed Garrett would command at least $32 million annually with an extension. And if he’s targeting the biggest defensive contract in league history — currently held by San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa at $170 million over five years — Garrett could rightfully start his negotiations at $35 million per season."
That kind of price is expected. However, bringing Garrett in means that the franchise believes the Super Bowl window has started.
