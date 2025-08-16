Chargers, NFL have no comment on Jim Harbaugh's punishment from NCAA...for now
For now, the NFL has nothing to say about the latest on Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In a Friday news dump, the NCAA punished Michigan and Harbaugh for infractions related to the now-infamous sign-stealing scandal.
Both the NFL and Chargers declined to comment when asked by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:
“Both declined comment in response to requests from PFT. That doesn’t necessarily mean the league will do nothing. It only means that, at least for now, the league has nothing to say.”
While imposing a decade-long “show cause” against Harbaugh for his role as the leader of the program that allegedly played loose with the rules, the NCAA largely focused on Connor Stalions.
But as Florio notes, the NFL has followed up on NCAA punishments in the past with repercussions of its own. In the past, the NFL’s own website has hinted that Harbaugh wouldn’t necessarily be exempt from punishment in the pros.
For now, though, Harbaugh and the Chargers focus on the two remaining preseason games before the regular season.
