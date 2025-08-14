Chargers final roster battle features undrafted free agent making strong push

Charger Report

Could this Chargers receiver emerge as a true threat over the next two weeks?

Andrew Parsaud

Despite concerns from the outside, the Los Angeles Chargers actually have a pretty crowded wide receiver room. It starts with Ladd McConkey, the Bolts' second-round pick from a year ago who had 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

The Chargers also brought back Keenan Allen last week, as he had 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears last season. After those two, it's a battle for the third receiver spot. The Chargers drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this year, both already having made plays throughout their first training camp. Then there's Quentin Johnston, their former first-round pick from 2023 who has yet to put together a consistent season.


Could there be a sneaky-good receiving option for one of the Chargers' last roster spots? UDFA Luke Grimm out of Kansas has made some plays this summer. The former Jayhawk caught 177 passes for 2,472 yards and 23 touchdowns in five years at Kansas.

Grimm made a major highlight play at Tuesday's practice, as he hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.


While the climb towards a roster spot is very difficult for Grimm at this point, if he continues to make plays like those, it'll be a hard decision for the Chargers' front office to make. He has two more preseason games to cement himself as a certified playmaker.

