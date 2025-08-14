Charger Report

Khalil Mack gives glowing review of Chargers' rookie offensive weapon

Los Angeles Chargers future hall of famer Khalil Mack praises the play of one of the team's top rookie offensive weapons.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have looked every bit like a quality team from top to bottom in their start to the preseason.

The team has had impressive showings against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, which resulted in wins.

Preseason is the time when teams get a glimpse of their younger talent, and the Chargers will be leaning on youth in the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, star linebacker Khalil Mack was asked about rookie running back Omarion Hampton. Mack's comments should have every Chargers fan jumping for joy.

"I don’t want to say how he’s impressed me, but I can tell. If you play football, then you know. It’s going to be fun to watch him play," said Mack.

The Chargers could be leaning on Hampton a lot more than they originally hoped in his rookie season. Star offseason acquisition Najee Harris is still feeling the effects of a freak eye injury he suffered in July.

However, Hampton understands the mission at hand. No one enters the NFL wanting to be a backup. Especially a first-round pick.

When fully healthy, this Chargers backfield could be one of the most dangerous in the league. Now, with a veteran like Mack saying how special Hampton can be, in the words of Michael Jordan, the ceiling is the roof for this unit.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

