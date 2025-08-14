Khalil Mack gives glowing review of Chargers' rookie offensive weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers have looked every bit like a quality team from top to bottom in their start to the preseason.
The team has had impressive showings against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, which resulted in wins.
Preseason is the time when teams get a glimpse of their younger talent, and the Chargers will be leaning on youth in the 2025 season.
RELATED: Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice
On Wednesday, star linebacker Khalil Mack was asked about rookie running back Omarion Hampton. Mack's comments should have every Chargers fan jumping for joy.
"I don’t want to say how he’s impressed me, but I can tell. If you play football, then you know. It’s going to be fun to watch him play," said Mack.
The Chargers could be leaning on Hampton a lot more than they originally hoped in his rookie season. Star offseason acquisition Najee Harris is still feeling the effects of a freak eye injury he suffered in July.
However, Hampton understands the mission at hand. No one enters the NFL wanting to be a backup. Especially a first-round pick.
When fully healthy, this Chargers backfield could be one of the most dangerous in the league. Now, with a veteran like Mack saying how special Hampton can be, in the words of Michael Jordan, the ceiling is the roof for this unit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet
Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings
Chargers reveal why Trey Lance didn’t practice Tuesday despite heated battle
Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster
Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming
Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp