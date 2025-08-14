Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh reveals unprecedented preseason plan for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

When the Los Angeles Chargers play the Rams Saturday, six-year veteran quarterback Justin Herbert will take the first preseason snaps of his career.

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers play a football game Saturday. No, this time it's the real Chargers.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday that most of the team's healthy starters will play against the Los Angeles Rams. Included among those is quarterback Justin Herbert, who will be taking the first preseason snaps of his six-year career.

Said Harbaugh, "We're going to play starters on Saturday." He said the first-team offensive players could see "a series ... could be two."

The defensive first-unit will also play, with the exceptions of safety Derwin James and pass-rusher Khalil Mack. Said Harbaugh, "I know those two will be ready when it's time."

Drafted in 2020, Herbert didn't play in exhibitions as a rookie because the preseason schedule was canceled by COVID. He didn't 2021-23 and last season under Harbaugh was dealing with a foot injury.

Trey Lance started the Hall of Fame Game before veteran backup Taylor Heinicke got the nod last week. All three Chargers' quarterbacks are expected to play against the Rams.

"Our guys want to play," Harbaugh said. "They want the first series of the season not to be the first series of the season."

The Chargers kick-off against the Rams Saturday at 4 p.m. in SoFi Stadium.

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

