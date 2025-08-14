Jim Harbaugh reveals unprecedented preseason plan for Chargers QB Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers play a football game Saturday. No, this time it's the real Chargers.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday that most of the team's healthy starters will play against the Los Angeles Rams. Included among those is quarterback Justin Herbert, who will be taking the first preseason snaps of his six-year career.
Said Harbaugh, "We're going to play starters on Saturday." He said the first-team offensive players could see "a series ... could be two."
The defensive first-unit will also play, with the exceptions of safety Derwin James and pass-rusher Khalil Mack. Said Harbaugh, "I know those two will be ready when it's time."
Drafted in 2020, Herbert didn't play in exhibitions as a rookie because the preseason schedule was canceled by COVID. He didn't 2021-23 and last season under Harbaugh was dealing with a foot injury.
Trey Lance started the Hall of Fame Game before veteran backup Taylor Heinicke got the nod last week. All three Chargers' quarterbacks are expected to play against the Rams.
"Our guys want to play," Harbaugh said. "They want the first series of the season not to be the first series of the season."
The Chargers kick-off against the Rams Saturday at 4 p.m. in SoFi Stadium.
