Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh compares coaching in the NFL to a root canal
Jim Harbaugh is heading into his second season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and is as entertaining as ever.
Harbaugh is known for his quirky interviews, khaki pants, and intense love for the game of football. That intensity, however, often looks like anger when he’s pacing on the sidelines.
While speaking with Albert Breer, Harbaugh explained why he looks angry on the sidelines, saying it’s like having “a root canal.”
”Maybe people see me differently. I know some people are like,God you look so angry. Well, I’m in the middle of a football game. And, I mean, it’s like sitting in a dentist’s chair having someone do a root canal on you; that’s the feeling you have during a game. Parents can understand it, people who have kids that go to their game,” Harbaugh said.
“A baseball game, O.K., now your kid, he’s at bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, or he’s pitching to the top of the order in a tie game. … Whatever that situation is, you want them to do well.”
Leave it to Harbaugh to turn his passion for wanting players to succeed into a dental procedure.
Shortly after this quote, Harbaugh talks about how much he loves the game while praising some of the leaders on the team for having a similar passion.
Still, none of the players look as though they’re having a hole drilled into their tooth.
