Jim Harbaugh's legacy tarnished by harsh penalty for Michigan sign-stealing scandal
Like future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick and "Spygate," Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh will now forever be linked to a sign-stealing scandal.
The NCAA on Friday morning handed down significant penalties to Harbaugh' s former University of Michigan program in the wake of its investigation into an illegal scouting scheme. After finding "overwhelming evidence" of impermissible scouting from 2021-2023, the NCAA's Committee On Infractions is handing out punishment including four years of probation, fines that could ultimately exceed $20 million and sanctions on several individuals including Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines 2015-23.
Belichick won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but some perceive his legacy as tainted because of his connections to a spying scheme and actions connected to deflating footballs. He was fined $500,000 for Spygate in 2007 and his Patriots were fined $1 million and forfeited two draft picks for Deflategate in 2015.
MORE: Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh compares coaching in the NFL to a root canal
Harbaugh, now head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, is getting slapped with a 10-year "show-cause order" that restricts him from all athletically related Michigan activities beginning Aug. 7, 2028. That comes at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.
Harbaugh's former program was found guilty of 11 overall serious violations. Current Wolverwines' head coach Sherrone Moore will be suspended for this season's first three games.
The ruling by the Committee on Infractions (COI) can be viewed here. Below is a full list of penalties for the Wolverines.
The case stems from an alleged advanced-scouting network orchestrated by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. The NCAA determined that Stalions purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over a three-year span, and also bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Games. An anonymous Division III coach told investigators that Stalions hired him to gather information on future Big Ten opponents.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh reveals unprecedented preseason plan for Chargers QB Justin Herbert
The punishment to Harbaugh means he has to stay away from Michigan athletics, and could only be hired by another college with NCAA approval. Harbaugh, 61, is beginning the second season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chargers.
He won his National Championship at Michigan in 2023, and is now focused on a Super Bowl. The scandal, however, will forever be a stain on his legacy.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' CB final roster battle gets a surprise name making a push
Omarion Hampton still listed as backup on Chargers depth chart
Chargers final roster battle features undrafted free agent making strong push
Chargers’ Mekhi Becton injury update starting to feel like a red flag
Khalil Mack gives glowing review of Chargers' rookie offensive weapon
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh compares coaching in the NFL to a root canal