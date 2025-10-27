Where do Chargers land in latest power rankings following Thursday night win?

The Chargers offense featured 22 personnel (2 RB, 2 TE) on 27 plays, tied for third-most by an offense in a game in the NGS era (since 2016).



The offense gained 145 yards, 2 TDs & 63% success rate out of 22 personnel.



