Chargers make classic Jim Harbaugh jump on NFLPA report cards
The feeling around the Los Angeles Chargers' organization has drastically changed in one year's time. The biggest reason for that is head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh helped lead the franchise to a postseason berth this season, and looking toward the future, the team is ready to make the next step beyond a playoff spot.
The players have also noticed a change with the franchise. The NFLPA recently released the report cards of every team from this past season.
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
The Chargers made a significant jump in their grades from last season, which should have the entire organization excited for the future.
The Chargers received the fifth-best overall grade in the entire league. Last season, the team had a C grade in six categories.
This season, the team only received a C in one category: treating families. The biggest complaint in that category is that players would like family members to be able to secure parking passes more easily.
Not to highlight the bad, but if that's the worst complaint, then the Chargers should be extremely proud of how they have changed this organization.
It starts at the top, and the Chargers apparently have the right people at the top. Everyone should feel proud of the work the franchise put in.
